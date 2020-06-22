Youth sports guidelines released by St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the release of youth sports guidelines during a regularly scheduled press conference Monday morning. You can see all of the guidelines on stlcorona.com.
Guidelines from St. Louis County:
Permitted activities
Sports with low contact frequency are permitted at this time.
- These include diving, extreme sports, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing or kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, golf, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.
At this time some high-contact sports activities are also permitted. Tournaments and travel for these sports are still prohibited.
- These include baseball, outdoor basketball, outdoor volleyball, bodybuilding, bowling, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, outdoor floor hockey, field hockey, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, soccer, softball, and ultimate frisbee.
Other high-contact sports are not permitted for youth at this time.
- These include indoor basketball, tackle/flag/touch football, indoor floor hockey, martial arts, boxing, racquetball, handball, indoor volleyball, water polo and wrestling.
While these high-contact sports activities are not permitted at this time, socially distanced skill development or practices related to these sports is permitted if:
- There are a limited number of individuals, including coaches, in a single space, allowing social distancing of at least 6 feet.
- No indoor practices. Only outdoor practice or training is allowed at this time.
- Equipment must not be touched by more than one player unless the equipment is sanitized after each player’s use.