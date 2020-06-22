Youth sports guidelines released by St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the release of youth sports guidelines during a regularly scheduled press conference Monday morning. You can see all of the guidelines on stlcorona.com.

Guidelines from St. Louis County:

Permitted activities

Sports with low contact frequency are permitted at this time.

These include diving, extreme sports, rodeo, water skiing, adventure racing, bicycling, canoeing or kayaking, field events (high jump, pole vault, javelin, shot-put), golf, horseback riding, skating (ice, in-line, roller), skateboarding, weight lifting, windsurfing, badminton, golf, orienteering, fishing, riflery, rope jumping, running, sailing, scuba diving, swimming, table tennis, tennis, and track.

At this time some high-contact sports activities are also permitted. Tournaments and travel for these sports are still prohibited.

These include baseball, outdoor basketball, outdoor volleyball, bodybuilding, bowling, cheerleading, crew/rowing, dance team, fencing, outdoor floor hockey, field hockey, gymnastics, ice hockey, lacrosse, rugby, soccer, softball, and ultimate frisbee.

Other high-contact sports are not permitted for youth at this time.

These include indoor basketball, tackle/flag/touch football, indoor floor hockey, martial arts, boxing, racquetball, handball, indoor volleyball, water polo and wrestling.

While these high-contact sports activities are not permitted at this time, socially distanced skill development or practices related to these sports is permitted if:

There are a limited number of individuals, including coaches, in a single space, allowing social distancing of at least 6 feet.

No indoor practices. Only outdoor practice or training is allowed at this time.

Equipment must not be touched by more than one player unless the equipment is sanitized after each player’s use.