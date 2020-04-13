Watch – St. Louis County is working to get more tests and plan recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is starting to give three weekly COVID-19 updates at 8:30 am on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. This comes after nine coronavirus deaths announced in St. Louis County over the weekend. That brings the total in St. Louis County to 42 deaths and 1,618 cases.

Some counties are also tracking patients who have recovered from COVID-19. This morning that number is more than 130. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force also reports 36 COVID-19 patients were released Saturday from major hospitals in our area.

Dr. Page says that he knows people are stir crazy and wants answers for the community. But, we are living in uncertain times. He wants St. Louis County and the region to know that we are moving forward and working together.

"We understand an improved testing environment is an important part of the recovery phase. As we start to consider what the future brings in the next two or three weeks and when we can start to have a conversation about relaxing social distancing guidelines," said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page.

St. Louis County is working closely with partners in health and humanitarian causes. He is working to secure more investment in testing and supplies. It’s been tough for hospitals to buy them in the last 6 weeks because of a national shortage.