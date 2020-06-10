Watch: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page holds briefing

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County will start testing asymptomatic people for coronavirus starting Monday. This means that you can get a test without showing any symptoms of the disease. They will be able to test 150 asymptomatic patients a day. The tests are free of charge.

They are encouraging anyone who has frequent contact with anyone outside of their household to get tested. This includes delivery drivers, grocery store workers, and first responders. Also, anyone who has been in contact with anyone who has had the novel coronavirus should get tested.