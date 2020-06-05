Watch: St. Louis County Executive Sam Page holds briefing

It's time for another noteworthy celestial event. Be sure to cast your gaze toward the sky for this year's Strawberry Moon.

So you're not disappointed or confused, first things first: The moon isn't going to actually look like a big, round strawberry.That's because, in North America, the name comes from Algonquin tribes of Native Americans. This full moon was their sign to harvest wild strawberries, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac