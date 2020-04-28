Many St. Louis County Parks reopening today – See the list here

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo – St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page says that most parks will reopen today. They initially closed the parks because they were too crowded. But, now most people understand the importance of social distancing. There will be signs posted to reinforce that message.

“Crowded Parks will become closed parks,” said Dr. Sam Page.

There will be 31 parks that will reopen and will 19 remain closed. Most of the parks that are reopening are the larger parks. Events are also canceled through May 15.

The list of parks and trails that will be open will be available at stlcorona.com. Playgrounds, restrooms, dog parks, tennis courts, basketball courts, and other sporting facilities will also remain closed. Lone Elk Park will remain a drive-thru park.

Three rangers had tested positive for coronavirus before the parks were closed. All three of the rangers have recovered.

St. Louis County plans on a measured reopening process for businesses, religious gatherings, and events. Missouri Governor Mike Parson said the state will open for business again Monday May 4th. Not all cities like St. Louis are included.

“Some communities may be able to reopen at a faster rate while others may need to continue some guidance to keep their virus from spreading,” said Gov. Parson.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said the stay at home order in St. Louis City swill stay in place for at least several more weeks.

The below parks and trails will reopen on Tuesday, April 28.

Bee Tree

Bella Fontaine

Blake C Snyder Memorial

Buder

Butler Lake

Castlepoint

Cliff Cave

Champ

Creve Coeur

Faust

Fort Belle FontaineGeorge Winter

Grant’s Trail

Greensfelder

Jefferson Barracks

Laumeier Sculpture Park

Lemay

Lone Elk (drive-thru only)

Love

Lower Meramec

McDonnell

Ohlendorf WestQueeny

Sherman Beach

Simpson

Sioux Passage

Spanish Lake

St. Vincent

Suson

Tilles

Unger

Veterans Memorial

West Tyson

The below parks will remain closed.

Antire

Bissell House

Black Forest

Bohrer

Bright

Classe

EbsworthEndicott

Hunter’s Ford

King

Kinloch

Larimore

Mackenzie

Mathilda-WelmeringMemorial

Ohlendorf

Robert Winter

Schaefer Bend

St. George

Sylvan Springs

Widman