St. Louis County could learn more on limited indoor dining on Dec. 30

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said he could announce details on a plan to allow limited indoor dining as early as Wednesday, December 30.

He said the St. Louis County Public Health Department has been meeting with an informal group of restaurant advisers and he expects their work to be done this week.

Page said if the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 remains stable, the new limited reopening plan could include a curfew, occupancy limits, and distancing rules.

Earlier this week, Page said members of the St. Louis County Health Department and local restaurant owners are discussing what partially reopening restaurants could look like for the area.

Page said more than 1,300 people in St. Louis County have died from COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic.

“As part of our response to the pandemic, we put in place restrictions all with the goal of protecting the safety of everyone, and that includes a mask mandate I wish could have been put in place at the national level early on, such action would have saved so many lives,” Page said.

The safer at home order began November 17 with St. Louis County producing 800 COVID cases per day.

As of Wednesday, December 23, that number is just over 500 cases per day. Page said the CDC and White House Task Force consider anything over 145 new cases per day to be high risk for a jurisdiction of St. Louis County’s size.

“Any form of indoor dining will still carry risk, but we believe that given the compliance in the community, and the cooperation of the restaurant industry, we can agree on a plan that will allow some form of indoor dining to return early next month,” Page said.