Watch: St. Louis County police release video from fatal shooting involving officers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KTVI)– St. Louis County Police have released bodycam footage of the department’s response to a December incident in Jennings where a man who had fired shots at neighboring homes, and who police say held a shotgun in a “firing position” toward officers trying to evacuate those homes, was shot and killed by police.

Police were initially called to the 2000 block of Coleridge in Jennings around 8:20 on December 12, 2021 to check on the welfare of a man later identified as George Hollins. The video shows officers making contact with Hollins and leaving his home after finding no sign of criminal activity while continuing to try and offer him help, from outside from a distance.

Around 10:50am, police said shots were fired from inside the home, and incendiary devices were directed at a neighboring home. One person in a nearby home had minor injuries from gun pellets. Police say that when they were trying to evacuate people from neighboring homes, Hollins was seen holding a shotgun in what they described as being in a “firing position” at officers.

One officer fired a single shot, hitting Hollins in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police recovered evidence that Hollins had fired a total of six shots, with two of them coming when officers were present.

No officers were injured.

Three days later, on December 15, a department policy order called for the release of “any existing relevant body worn and/or dash camera footage, as determined by the Chief of Police, within 45 days following a critical incident that involves St. Louis County Police Officers. A critical incident is defined as any incident where an officer uses deadly force directed at another person, by firearm discharge or by means other than discharging a firearm, where serious physical injury or death may have occurred.”

