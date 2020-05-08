St. Louis mayor shares plan to reopen many city businesses

ST. LOUIS, Mo. St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson updating people about the first phase of reopening the city and answering viewer questions on Facebook. She and County Executive Sam Page are working together on a plan to reopen businesses. Page shared his plan to reopen during a press conference this morning.

The St. Louis City and County will allow some businesses to start reopening on May 18. Reopening a business is not mandatory. If owners find that they cannot provide PPE for workers or do not want to take the risk then they do not have to reopen. The city is still encouraging employees to work at home if they can.

Mayor Krewson says that customers are strongly encouraged to wear masks when shopping. She says businesses may refuse customers who refuse to wear masks.

Restaurants will be allowed to reopen with social distancing guidelines. Mayor Krewson says that bars are also allowed to be open with the same rules. But, tables will need to be six feet apart. This is different than the plan shared by St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page this morning.

You’ll be able to get a hair cut. Hair salons and barbershops can reopen on May 18. They will need to follow social distancing guidelines like wearing masks and maintaining social distance if they want to operate.

Offices will also need to maintain distances of six feet. Schedules may have to change to accommodate the new amount of space required to allow people to work in the same building. Daycares and childcare are also allowed to open during phase one.

Many large venues will not reopen in ten days. But, the St. Louis Health Department is working with several large venues like the Zoo, Arch, and other locations to develop individual plans for those locations. The mayor also hinted at talks with the Cardinals during the press conference.

St. Louis City Hall will not reopen on May 18. They are still working on a plan to reopen that location.

Gyms will not be allowed to reopen during phase one of reopening. They may be a part of the second phase of reopening. There will be more guidelines about cleaning and social distancing.

Church services will be allowed to resume. The Archdiocese of St. Louis has announced that their churches may reopen if they wish.

Playgrounds and pools will continue to be closed after May 18. Contact sports like basketball, soccer, and handball are not allowed either. The city has also closed courts in public parks.

The social distancing guidelines are expected to be followed in the best interest of everyone’s health. Groups of people should be limited to 10 or less. Mayor Krewson says that enforcement of these rules largely depends on people doing the right thing. She says that people should call the police to report any large groups openly defying guidelines for social distancing.

The specific guidelines have not yet been posted online by the city of St. Louis. Check this site to see the latest updates from city hall.