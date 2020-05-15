St. Louis begins distributing PPE to small businesses and senior centers

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis City and County will begin phase one of reopening Monday. As of today, St. Louis city is reporting 1,596 cases and 95 deaths.

The city has started handing out starter packs of PPE to small businesses. They plan on handing out more on Monday at the three pick-up locations. You must register to pick them up.

To be considered for the PPE, you have to fill out an online request form with the city health department. Additional instructions will be provided to small businesses approximately 24 hours after their request form is received and processed.

Businesses will need to be able to pick up their PPE healthy restart packs at one of the following locations:

• 1408 N. Kingshighway Blvd.

• 3115 S. Grand Blvd.

• 1520 Market St.

St. Louis is also delivering PPE to 35 senior centers. There will be five masks for every employee and resident. They are also delivering gallons of hand sanitizer.

The Housing Authority is also distributing 15,000 masks. Meals-on-wheels clients will also receive masks. A small supply of masks has also been given to St. Louis Aldermen.

The mayor also answered questions from viewers:

When will gyms reopen? The mayor is still working with the health department on guidelines. But, they are a very social place. If you would like to submit your proposal for guidelines to reopen gyms then email: restartstlouis@stlouis-mo.gov.

When can people meet in gatherings of over 10 people? Mayor Krewson said that this guideline will likely be around for a long time. Conferences and street parties will not be coming back anytime soon. But, you’ll likely be able to meet with a few friends.

Are hospitals prepared if we have another spike in cases? Mayor Krewson said the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals was over 700 per day at the peak. Hospital capacity is well over that number. People in the area did a great job of social distancing and the peak was not as high as forecast. But, social distancing rules may need to be implemented again if the virus spreads again.

Is St. Louis extending the moratorium on evictions? The Mayor hopes to extend the ban on evictions for another month.

When will jury duty resume? Mayor Krewson says it should begin again at the end of June.