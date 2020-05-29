Watch: St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announces historic funding package for COVID-19 response

ST. LOUIS – Mayor Lyda Krewson is expected to announce a major announcement about a historic funding package that’s been put together in in response to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Louis City is reopening more businesses starting June 1. Mayor Krewson says that summer day camps may reopen June 1.

Public pools will be allowed to open on June 1, if they are ready. Krewson says that St. Louis City pools may not be open for another month, if at all. They are still in the process of hiring lifeguards and staff for the facilities. But, hotel pools and swimming areas located in fitness centers will be allowed to open next month. The YMCA also has not made a decision on whether they will be reopening their pools at rec-plexes in the city.