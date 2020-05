EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill - Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center today in East St. Louis. He held his daily coronavirus briefing from the center, which is also acting as a state testing center.

The state testing site is a drive-thru facility and can handle up to 500 samples a day. Anyone can receive testing there. The Illinois National Guard is helping run the location.