Leader of St. Louis City’s Complete Count Committee speaks on importance of the Census

ST. LOUIS – The Leader of the St. Louis City’s Complete Count Committee explained to residents the importance of filling out the Census during St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Friday press briefing.

July 13 through July 19 is Census Surge Week, a national initiative to get people to fill out the Census before the October 31 deadline.

Charles Bryson is also the Executive Director of the City of St. Louis Civil Rights Enforcement Agency. He said it is imperative for everyone to fill out the census because their responses impact the distribution of federal funds across the country.

Bryson said for every person that fills out the Census, the City of St. Louis gets $1,300. According to Bryson, as of Friday, 49.7 percent of the population of St. Louis City has filled out the Census.

After the August election, Bryson said people working with the Complete County Committee will be tabling and doing some canvassing. For information on where this is happening, click here.

Bryson said they have also initiated the Shine a Green Light campaign, which literally shines a green light on buildings to show people where their money is going.

“A lot of people don’t realize where the dollars are spent,” Bryson said. “This is where your money goes because it’s your money that you’re getting back from the federal government.”

Bryson also assured viewers that the information they put down on the Census is confidential and will not be used by any other federal state or local agency.

To fill out the Census go to my2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020.