Turning the corner on COVID-19 is key to keeping St. Louis open

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson is giving an update on the battle against the spread of the novel coronavirus and answers viewer questions from Facebook.

The mayor spoke at length about the decision to close some bars and nightclubs for flagrantly breaking social distancing guidelines. She asking people to keep personal social gatherings as small as possible.

Some businesses are ignoring public health orders fo social distancing. This includes ordinances limiting the number of people allowed in a location. Now, the city of St. Louis will be closing non-compliant bars and nightclubs for 14 days.

Mayor Krewson said that the city is not announcing which businesses have been notified until all of them are contacted. The names of the businesses will be released eventually.

“I hope that we don’t have to put strict capacity limits in St. Louis,” said Krewson. “If we can turn the corner in this COVID then we won’t have to put restrictions in place.”

Another stay-at-home order is not out of the question and the city is working to avoid another one. St. Louis County recently announced more restrictions as cases spike in the region.