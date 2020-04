JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Governor Mike Parson and the Director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services announced the state will be expanding the criteria for testing patients for COVID-19. The announcement came during a briefing delivered through the governor’s Facebook Page.

DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams said the expanded criteria will allow for health care providers to test patients who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic. Williams said the criteria expansion will also allow for more first responders and health care workers to be tested. Parson has said testing must be rapidly increased as part of his plan to reopen the state.