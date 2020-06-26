Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is giving a press conference Friday afternoon as Missouri coronavirus cases go up, but hospitalizations fall.
The state’s COVID-19 numbers are at 19,914 confirmed cases and 990 deaths.
