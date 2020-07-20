St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says hospital admissions and hospitalizations are “climbing at a concerning rate”

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force is giving a briefing on the state of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area.

Missouri is reporting fewer new COVID cases and deaths Monday and the case fatality rate continues trending downward. However, a more thorough examination of the state’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus cannot be completed due to a recent order on data collection from the White House.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 33,624 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 530 positive cases from the day before—and 1,132 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 3.37 percent.

The majority of cases are for individuals 44 years of age and younger.