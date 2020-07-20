St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says hospital admissions and hospitalizations are “climbing at a concerning rate”

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force is giving a briefing on the state of the coronavirus in the St. Louis area.

Missouri is reporting fewer new COVID cases and deaths Monday and the case fatality rate continues trending downward. However, a more thorough examination of the state’s progress in the fight against the coronavirus cannot be completed due to a recent order on data collection from the White House.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 33,624 cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 530 positive cases from the day before—and 1,132 subsequent deaths. That’s a case fatality rate of 3.37 percent.

The majority of cases are for individuals 44 years of age and younger.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News