Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefing

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metro Pandemic Task Force leader Dr. Alex Garza is holding a press briefing today.

Wednesday Garza said the task force is seeing a high number of occupied hospital beds with about 90 percent of healthcare beds full in the SSM Health system. The numbers were slightly lower in metro hospitals at 85 percent.

Garza said it is not only the lack of room that is stressful, but it is also the concern that there are not enough healthcare workers to staff those hospital beds because more frontline workers are catching the virus.

He said it would be difficult to implement a stay-at-home order again because it hurt the economy so much. Instead, he urges the community to take small, incremental steps to stop the spread. That includes wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping your distance and avoiding large gatherings.

Dr. Garza said there is a lot coming up that could take the coronavirus in the wrong direction, including cooler weather, flu season and students heading back into classrooms.