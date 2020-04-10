Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, delivers the daily update about the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the region. Dr. Garza will be joined by Dr. Timothy Bono, psychology professor at Washington University, who will provide an overview on strategies and tips to focus on psychological well-being during this difficult time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force includes the St. Louis metropolitan area’s largest health care systems. They are working together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues to prepare for a coming surge of patients with COVID-19. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies to provide the best possible care to patients in the weeks ahead.

Today’s numbers will represent:

Hospitalizations:

Last 24 hours: 611 to 584, a 4 percent decline from yesterday

Since Monday: 545 to 584, a 7 percent increase since Monday

ICU Beds

219 to 205, a 6 percent decline from yesterday

Since Monday: 224 to 205, an 8 percent decline since Monday

Ventilators

173 to 160, a 7 percent decline from yesterday

Since Monday: 172 to 160, a 7 percent decline since Monday

Slides used in this presentation: