St. Louis area dips below 500 coronavirus patients in hospitals

ST. LOUIS – A trend in the St Louis region showing COVID-19 hospitalizations declining is continuing through the weekend and into Monday according to area hospital officials.

For the first time, hospitalizations in the St. Louis region have dipped below 500 and the amount of patients on ventilators has dipped below 100 since those figures have been collected by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Task Force Commander Dr. Alex Garza called this expected trend a great sign for the region, but again cautioned residents against trying to return to normalcy too quickly.

During a briefing today, Garza said “Our future is in our hands and in the community’s hands,” and asked residents to continue to practice the actions that helped area health officials slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Social distancing and hand washing are a must, according to Garza. As of today, the St Louis region is reporting 492 patients being treated for COVID-19. Among them, 131 patients remain in ICU beds and 98 patients are receiving ventilator care.

The statistics are gathered by the task force locally, as they measure hospitalizations and care in the SSM, BJC, Mercy and St Luke Hospital healthcare systems.

Dr. Garza was also asked today about reports that the drug Remdesivir—which has been reported nationally and internationally to be a possible effective treatment to help patients beat the virus—has now arrived in Missouri.

Garza said the State of Missouri is in possession of the drug and trying to determine how it will be distributed throughout the state. Garza felt the St. Louis region stands to get supplies of the drug since has been statistically the hardest hit area in Missouri.