Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives update on coronavirus status

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding an update this afternoon after four of the six key hospital-related COVID-19 numbers were up slightly this morning.

That comes as new cases are being reported in the region. The six St. Louis area counties that we track are reporting 86 more coronavirus cases this morning and two more COVID-19 deaths.

A spokesperson for the Pandemic Task Force says they are not concerned about the increase in some of those numbers because it’s part of the ebb and flow of the virus. They will be watching the numbers closely.

Missouri reported 173 more cases yesterday but there were no new deaths statewide. Illinois added 672 more cases yesterday and 19 more deaths. Illinois has now passed 132,000 total COVID-19 cases.

St. Louis City confirms 11 more cases Sunday. St. Louis County added 30 more cases and St. Charles County reports 14 additional cases.

Jefferson County does not release numbers over the weekend. On Friday, there were a total of 428 cases there and 20 coronavirus deaths.

St. Clair County has 16 more cases and two additional deaths this morning while Madison County has added 15 more cases

There are 2,630 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That number has not changed since Friday.