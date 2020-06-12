St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force urges public not to be complacent

ST. LOUIS – The commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force held a briefing Friday at 3:30 p.m.

BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital are working together in St. Louis as a part of a task force during the pandemic.

Dr. Alex Garza urged people to not be complacent. He asked the public to continue social distancing, washing their hands and wearing masks.

Garza said Friday the overall hospital census went down to 258 from 331 on June 1.

He also said Friday there are 258 COVID-19 positive and suspected COVID-19 positive hospitalizations, there are 57 ICU patients, and 29 patients on ventilators.

He said 17 patients were discharged Friday and since the task force has started collecting this data there have been 2,530 discharged patients.

As St. Louis continues to move forward Garza said they will keep an eye on this data to inform their decisions going into the next phase of reopening.

About St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force includes the St. Louis metropolitan area’s largest health care systems, working together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues to prepare for a coming surge of patients with COVID-19. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies to provide the best possible care to patients in the weeks ahead.