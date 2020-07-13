Task Force leader: Lulled sense of security playing role in accelerated transmission of COVID cases

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says St. Louis is still seeing a dangerous rise in the number of cases in the area. As the numbers continue to climb, that is a sign of accelerated transmission as well.

Dr. Alex Garza explained during an afternoon briefing that the new rolling average for new hospital admissions is 28. That is the highest since May 19 and has more than doubled since June 21.

Dr. Garza says the increase is also not just in the urban areas. He explained that if we want to keep the economy open and not roll back restrictions, people need to do their part. That includes wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand washing.

Pediatric hospitals have also seen an increase in children coming in with acute cases of issues related to COVID-19 stress. They are seeing many teens who are feeling anxious and depressed. A local pediatrician stressed the importance of talking with your kids and reaching out to your pediatrician as a resource if you notice changes in their behavior.

Dr. Garza was also asked about the large single-day increases in the state of Missouri last week. He said it’s not all because of increased testing.

He says there is definitely more transmission in the community due to the relaxation of restrictions. He also explains many people were lulled into a false sense of security because they did such a good job helping flatten the curve.