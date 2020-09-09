St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds briefing

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expected to hold a briefing this afternoon.

Earlier today, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced changes to fall youth sports.

Page said the COVID-19 positivity rate for teens 15 to 19 years old in St. Louis County is 20% and that is simply too high to let some sports go forward.

Here is the latest data released from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 31* yesterday to 40 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained the same at 36* today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained the same at 284 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 286 yesterday to 290 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 81 yesterday to 106 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 78 yesterday to 82 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 51 yesterday to 55 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 5,486.