Six area communities highlighted as COVID-19 hot spots by pandemic task force

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force leader says St. Louis County took the right steps by putting new guidelines in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. During this afternoon’s briefing, task force leader Dr. Alex Garza named six area zip codes that he says are hot spots for the virus.

Dr. Garza says Wentzville, O’Fallon, Mo. and St. Peters all saw a significant rise in COVID-19 cases in a week’s time. He also noted there were 65 new cases in Florissant and mentioned Kirkwood and Shrewsbury were problem areas too. St. Louis County as a whole saw 523 new cases yesterday.

This new data comes as St. Louis County issued seven new restrictions to help slow the spread. Dr. Garza explained that without any changes, modeling indicates that on August 20 the region would reach the peak number of cases it experienced in April.

Dr. Garza also said there has been a significant drop in new hospital admissions. There were 24 reported today, that’s the lowest number in two weeks. He said the seven-day moving average is now below 40, which is what they are aiming to see.

The data released this afternoon also shows 28 people were discharged from area hospitals yesterday, bringing the total released during the pandemic to 3,698.

St. Louis County did put in a mask mandate in early July. Dr. Garza said it’s still too early to see its impact on cases.

Another important piece of data Dr. Garza talked about was the percent of positive testing. He says if the number is less than 10%, things are under control. He says our region is at 11% and that’s too high.