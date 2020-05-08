Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds briefing

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task force is expected to hold a briefing on the regions coronavirus status at area hospitals.

The task force has been working closely with St. Louis City and County officials on a plan to reopen.

Earlier today, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced more details about the plan to reopen businesses. The county will begin the first phase of reopening on May 18. Page says that businesses should deny service to anyone not wearing a mask.

