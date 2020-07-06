Increased St. Louis region COVID-19 transmission concerns pandemic task force

ST. LOUIS – The regional Pandemic Taskforce says that they are concerned with the increased transmission of the virus in the region. The reproductive rate of the virus is now above one. Dr. Garza says that people need to wear masks and continue social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Krewson said that the reproductive rate of COVID-19 is below one for the last week in St. Louis City. The number is considered an estimation of the number of people—on average—that a person carrying COVID-19 will spread the virus to.

Statistics from the pandemic task-force:

New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 23 yesterday to 14 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) stayed the same at 21 today.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 154 yesterday to 156 today.

Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 160 yesterday to 167 today.

Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 94 yesterday to 106 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 46 yesterday to 40 today.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 25 yesterday to 23 today

Across the system hospitals, 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 3,002