St. Louis region seeing steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and admissions

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the region is experiencing a good decline in hospitalizations and admissions, and the data is following its modeling predictions.

Dr. Alex Garza, Task Force commander, says the recent increase in cases across Missouri is not impactful to the St. Louis region since most new cases are in Southwest Missouri.

Dr. Garza did stress that continuing to do the small things, like wearing masks and social distancing, will help protect the entire community. He said these things need to be done until a vaccine is developed or herd immunity is reached.

The St. Louis region saw 14 new hospital admissions today. On average, the area is reporting about 15 new hospital admissions a day.

There are 234 people in the hospital with COVID-19 today, 50 of those patients are in the ICU.

There were also 11 patients discharged, bringing the total to 2,715 since numbers were recorded.

Last Thursday, the region recorded it’s 1,000 COVID-19 death. That came on the day the Task Force recorded one of its lowest daily death totals for the region with just five recorded deaths.