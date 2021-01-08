Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds COVID briefing

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a briefing. Dr. Alex Garza, the incident commander of the task force, will give some context to the numbers released today.

Data released Friday, January 8:

– New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 86 yesterday to 97 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased – from 100 yesterday to 98 today.

– The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 795 yesterday to 796 today.

– Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 777 yesterday to 767 today.

– Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 53 yesterday to 66 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 151 yesterday to 155 today.

– The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 97 yesterday to 98 today.

– The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 24 yesterday to 16 today.

– The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths increased – from 19 yesterday to 20 today.

– Across the system hospitals, 126 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 15,456.