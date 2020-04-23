Medical leaders warn against a return to ‘business as usual’

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Sensing growing impatience in the St. Louis region to reopen businesses and society, area medical leaders again warned today against pursuing a disjointed effort to achieve that goal. Dr. Alex Garza, Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, doubled down on a simple message he’s delivered for more than three weeks: social distancing is working.

During a media briefing this afternoon, Garza acknowledged the growing rhetoric in the region to relax the rules and get back to “business as normal.” He conceded that the medical community is well aware of the harsh economic impact our local social distancing and “stay at home” orders have had on the region. However, Dr. Garza warned of a harsh second wave of infections if local and state government leaders don’t rely on a well thought out, phased-in approach to opening businesses and services. That second wave, according to Garza, could result in more deaths than the first, unless the region continues to practice social distancing and is prepared to resume these harsh measures if circumstances require.

Painting a better picture on other topics, Garza said the region is near its peak of hospitalizations, and we will see a gradual decrease in patients over the next few days and weeks. Today, 694 patients were hospitalized in St Louis area hospital beds which are comprised of the region’s four major healthcare systems. Garza said 170 patients are receiving care in ICU beds locally, and 123 patients are on ventilators. Those numbers don’t represent any significant changes in the area over the past few days. Fifty-two patients were discharged from hospitals yesterday, bringing the total number of discharges during the pandemic to 671 patients.

When asked about the low death rates in more rural counties in the St Louis region, and the low number of deaths in those counties, Garza explained that pandemics historically start strongly in urban areas and work over time into more rural areas. He also said that geography and lower testing rates in those counties could be a reason for lower numbers.