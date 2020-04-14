Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds daily update

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expected to hold its daily briefing at 3:00pm. It’s an opportunity to get updates and answers on the area’s healthcare status while fighting COVID-19.

The task force includes health professionals from major healthcare systems. They are now all working as a team to deliver the latest numbers and our progress in hospitals during this crisis.

Dr. Alex Garza is the Incident Commander of the task force. He will give updates status of patients hospitalized in BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s.