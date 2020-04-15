Breaking News
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says April 25th is projected peak in region

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says April 25 is the day now projected for cases to peak in the St Louis area.  Our system is expected to handle the peak with enough resources. 

Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the task force says without social distancing and shelter in place policies, the St Louis health care system likely would not have been able to handle the peak.

The task force includes health professionals from major healthcare systems. They are now all working as a team to deliver the latest numbers and our progress in hospitals during this crisis. The hospitals include BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s.

