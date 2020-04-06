Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force holds daily update

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is expected to hold its daily briefing. It held its first Sunday. It’s an opportunity to get updates and answers on the area’s healthcare status while fighting COVID-19.

The task force includes health professionals from major healthcare systems. They are now all working as a team to deliver the latest numbers and our progress in hospitals during this crisis.

Dr. Alex Garza is the Incident Commander of the task force. He will give updates status of patients hospitalized in BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s.

Yesterday, Garza said, “We have around 468 patients who are currently hospitalized who have either tested positive for COVID or are a patient under investigation,” said Dr.Garza.

164 of those are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 139 are using ventilators. Garza said health care professionals predict to see a peak of patients in hospitals in two to three weeks.

“The only way to prevent that is to prevent spread. If we prevent spread, we prevent infections. If we prevent infections, then we prevent patients from coming into our healthcare facilities,” said Dr.Garza.

He said the estimated numbers during the peak are 1,300 to 3,300 plus.

The trend in the St. Louis area is like what professionals are seeing nationally. Thirty percent of patients will need intensive care, while 70% of those patients will need ventilators.