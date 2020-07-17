The trend in St. Louis region hospitalizations for COVID-19 is headed in the wrong direction

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is monitoring some disturbing trends in the spread of COVID-19 in the region. The number of hospital admissions for the disease have increased across a number of measures. It is the first time the region’s average has been over 200 patients since June.

“We are seeing numbers that take us back in time to early June and even May when the virus was spreading at a really rapid rate,” said Dr. Garza.

The number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms is not where it was in April. But, the number of hospitalizations is going up. The good news is that the number of confirmed COVID positive patients in intensive care units has decreased.