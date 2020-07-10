Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,064 deaths/ 26,661 cases IL: 7,144 deaths/ 151,767 cases.

Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press briefing

Dr. Alex Garza

ST. LOUIS –  The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a press briefing this afternoon. This comes as hundreds of additional COVID-19 cases are being reported in the immediate St. Louis area Friday morning.

Missouri and Illinois are also confirming significant novel coronavirus case increases statewide.

Missouri set a record for new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with an increase of 795. Friday cases increased by 662. At present, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has recorded 26,661 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 1,064 subsequent deaths.

