Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press briefing

ST. LOUIS – The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is holding a press briefing this afternoon. This comes as hundreds of additional COVID-19 cases are being reported in the immediate St. Louis area Friday morning.

Missouri and Illinois are also confirming significant novel coronavirus case increases statewide.

Missouri set a record for new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with an increase of 795. Friday cases increased by 662. At present, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has recorded 26,661 cases of SARS-CoV-2 and 1,064 subsequent deaths.