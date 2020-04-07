Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press conference

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Fighting the coronavirus in the United States. The death toll continues to climb nationally and in St. Louis. The number of cases is steadily increasing. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says pandemic is far from over here.

“We believe a surge is coming based on our models. The only way to slow it down or make it possible that our hospitals can handle the surge is to decrease the number of those infected,” said Dr. Alex Garza.

Dr. Garza says hospitalization between Mercy, BJC, SSM, and St. Lukes hospitals went up from 545 to 586 in one day. ICU patients, from 224 to 239 and patients on ventilators went up from 172-186.

Slides provided by the task force: