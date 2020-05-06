‘It’s going to be a new normal’- Local health official stresses safety as St. Louis City and County prepare to reopen

ST. LOUIS – As St. Louis City and County start to reduce restrictions on the stay-at-home order later this month, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says people can’t forget how we reduce the transmission rate or we will face the same situation again.

Dr. Alex Garza, the task force leader, stressed as we’re beginning the initial phase of opening up parts of the economy that safety is even more vital. He said it is crucial to reinforce all of those evidence based practices like washing your hands and social distancing.

Dr. Garza also praised healthcare workers and the public for listening and following the guidelines to help keep our community safe.

The hospitals that make up the task force discharged 45 COVID-19 patients yesterday for a total of 1,508 discharged so far.