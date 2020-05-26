Task Force leader says effect from the Lake of the Ozarks behavior won’t be known for weeks

ST. LOUIS – “If you let your guard down, we’ll have a second wave,” that was the stern warning from Dr. Alex Garza during today’s St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

Dr. Garza addressed the images out of Lake of the Ozarks from the holiday weekend which showed large groups gathering. He said there is no doubt actions like that will contribute to transmission. However, he said a vast majority of the people did the right thing.

He reminded the community that the virus is still here and it is very contagious and dangerous. He said if we let our guard down, the efforts we’ve made will be wasted.

Today also marks one week since St. Louis County and City reopened more of its businesses. Dr. Garza reminded the gradual reopening has gone as expected, but that it takes weeks for incubation periods, so we won’t know the impact of the last week for awhile.

Dr. Garza did highlight success in the region’s social distancing efforts. He said the data shows only 12 new patients were admitted since they’ve started tracking, which is due to the community’s efforts at surpressing the virus.

There have been 2,123 coronavirus patients discharged to date. There are also 415 patients in hospitals today, the lowest so far.