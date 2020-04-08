St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says no change in ICU bed numbers doesn’t mean surge isn’t coming

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Dr. Alex Garza, Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, delivers the daily update about the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in the region.

Dr. Alex Garza said Tuesday that the region has a long way to go in the battle against COVID-19. Garza said they are projecting that the St. Louis region could have 80,000 people infected with COVID-19 by the end of April. That is based on a population of nearly 3 million. Many of those people may not show symptoms of the disease but will be able to spread it.

The Task Force includes the St. Louis metropolitan area’s largest health care systems. They are working together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues to prepare for a coming surge of patients with COVID-19. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies to provide the best possible care to patients in the weeks ahead.