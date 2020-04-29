Breaking News
IL: 2,125 deaths/48,102 cases; MO: 318 deaths/7,425 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
The economy can open soon with social distancing, according to St. Louis Region Pandemic Task Force

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives updates on the status of patients hospitalized in BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s. He says that we can reopen a lot of the economy if we take social distance and precautions to keep transmission low. The key is reducing transmission. Reopening can begin to happen if we sterilize surfaces, wash hands, and practice social distancing as we venture out.

If we went back to normal, before COVID-19, then we will drive the rates up. But if we reopen with an acknowledgment to social distancing and keeping transmission low, then it is possible to open more of the economy.

The task force includes health professionals from major healthcare systems. They are now all working as a team to deliver the latest numbers and our progress in hospitals during this crisis.

