Health experts: St. Louis region flattens curve and economy can begin measured reopening

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Health leaders tracking the spread of COVID-19 in the community believe the curve has flattened and conversations on reopening the economy can begin in earnest. They caution, however, that those conversations must acknowledge the need for continued social distancing.

Dr. Alex Garza, Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, spoke to the media today and had the latest data measured by the task force. That data shows hospitalizations in the region have flattened. That trend started at roughly the same time that local leaders put into place social distancing and “stay at home” orders.

Initial Task Force projections, developed in March, painted a much more dire picture for the region. But Garza says social distancing has worked and that the St Louis community has again shown the nation how to handle a pandemic crisis.

Dr. Garza said the models now indicate the curve should start to gradually turn downward. As this happens, he and the medical community are ready to embrace efforts to reopen the region and reopen the economy. In order to do so, large scale testing must be in place, and it nearly is.

Additionally, Garza said reopening businesses must have plans in place to allow social distancing and contain any new spread of the virus. The key to reopening the economy he said is to keep transmission low.

In the St. Louis region today, there are 685 patients still hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. Among them are 164 patients occupying ICU beds and 117 patients on ventilators. In all, the region has seen more than 1,200 patients discharged from local hospitals after beating the virus. There were 51 patients went home from area hospitals just yesterday.