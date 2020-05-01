‘Closer to reopening’ Coronavirus curve declining in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The effort that people are making to stop the spread of coronavirus in the St. Louis region is paying off, according to Dr. Alex Garza. He says that the curve described many times by health experts appears to be flattening in the area. They were hoping for a steeper decline as time goes on but they are encouraged that it is not going up.

Dr. Alex Garza is the Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. He is updating reporters on the status of patients hospitalized in BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s.

So far there have been 1,320 coronavirus patients discharged from area hospitals and 60 of them were discharged Thursday. The number of COVID-19 hospital patients is currently at 654. That number has dropped around five percent since the previous day. There are 164 COVID-19 patients in intensive care with 112 are on ventilators. That number has also decreased.

“Everyone’s sacrifices and dedication throughout this process is what really brought the transmission rate down. Again, we have shown the country what St. Louis can do. We need to keep that up. But, it gives us confidence as we plan for the gradual reopening of the economy,” said Dr. Garza.

A reporter asked why Missouri ranks near the bottom of the list for people being tested. Dr. Garza said that the state has the capacity to do more testing. But, there is a supply chain issue. Getting more tests will hopefully be better in the future.

When will testing expand in Missouri? Dr. Garza says that there will be a gradual increase. More technology is coming online for different sorts of tests. For instance, we should be getting antibody testing soon.

Several St. Louis County Councilmen are urging the area to reopen. Dr. Garza says that he believes that we are on the path to do that.

“We are getting closer every day to reopening. But, if we move too fast with too much we can cause a rebound. We are trying to be safe for the entire community so we don’t overwhelm hospitals,” said Dr. Garza.