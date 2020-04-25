WATCH: St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force gives daily coronavirus update

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Alex Garza, the Incident Commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force gives updates on the status of patients hospitalized in BJC, SSM Health, Mercy, and St. Luke’s.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force daily briefing is an opportunity to get updates and answers on the area’s healthcare status while fighting COVID-19.

The task force includes health professionals from major healthcare systems. They are now all working as a team to deliver the latest numbers and our progress in hospitals during this crisis.