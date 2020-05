https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=2713160648941048&ref=watch_permalink

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force, is expected to give a daily update.

St. Louis County and City are both still under stay-at-home orders while Missouri’s order has been lifted.

Local leaders are working on a plan to reopen, but say it will be driven by data largely released by this task force.