Watch the entire CNN/Sesame Street coronavirus town hall

CNN’s Erica Hill and Dr. Sanjay Gupta partner with Sesame Street to explain the ABC’s of coronavirus in a town hall for parents and kids. Watch the full event below.

Doctor answers questions from kids

Dr. Leana Wen answers questions from children all over the world about what the coronavirus is and how they can stay safe.

Face masks and hand washing with Elmo

Dr. Sanjay Gupta explains to Elmo why face masks and proper hand washing are helpful to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dealing with big feelings

Abby Cadabby, Grover and Rosita share how they deal with the big emotions that come with the coronavirus pandemic.

How to handle spending so much time at home

Dr. Sanjay Gupta speaks with an elementary school principal about what kids can do to stay focused on their schoolwork while learning from home.

Helping kids cope with loss

Big Bird helps explain to children why it is sad to lose a loved one but that it is important to remember them.

Tips for staying healthy

Cookie Monster helps kids make healthy choices about eating while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic.