WATCH: The implosion of Dominion Energy’s old HQ

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Dominion Energy’s One James River Plaza building was imploded Saturday, May 30, at 7 a.m.

The old headquarters was located at 701 East Cary Street and had been a staple in downtown Richmond’s skyline since the 1970s. The 21 story building was recently replaced by a new Headquarters next door.

8News reporter, Kirk Nawrotzky was live at the demolition. He said many people gathered in the surrounding area to watch the implosion.

  • Areal photos of the Dominion buidling implosion taken by Richie MacDonald.
Because it was a controlled demolition, Nawrotzky noted it took a few seconds to fall after the initial bags of the explosives inside. Officials said the dust from the explosion would take about an hour to settle.

He added he couldn’t really “feel” the explosion but he felt the sound of the explosion reverberate throughout his body.

“And now the skyline look’s a lot different that’s for sure.”

Video provided by Frank Payne of the demolition

