Humboldt penguins take field trip around closed zoo

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Zoo is closed to the public because of the coronavirus, but that gave the Humboldt penguins a chance to get out and explore. The Zoo posted a video to its YouTube Channel showing the six penguins leaving their outdoor habitat and checking out the inside Penguin & Puffin Coast.

The group also got to visit the Gentoo, king, rockhopper penguins, as well as the horned and tufted puffins. They even got to stop by the closed gift shop and offices.