Watch the road: Potholes forming as temperatures swing

ST. LOUIS – Potholes are the dreaded tire and rim ruiner and these potentially damaging holes in the road really love to pop up after a winter storm. Hitting one is never fun.

“A severe hole can cause a flat tire. If nothing else, mess up the alignment, cause problems like that. So, that’s our job, to get those holes filled,” said MoDOT St. Louis District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker.

Rain and snowmelt seep into pavement cracks. When that water freezes, it expands, causing the pavement to break down. When ice melts, pavement contracts leaving gaps where water can pool. As we go through winter’s many freezes and thaws, the pavement continually weakens.

“Once it gets loose enough, it’s like anything else, then you hit it with a car. It starts moving it around and breaking it up, it pops out eventually,” Becker said.

MoDOT crews will be filling potholes whenever the weather allows. Drivers should watch out for crews and give them room to work.

“They are going to be on the ground. They’re going to be shoveling that asphalt out of the back of the truck and into the holes. People need to slow down and be careful for us,” Becker said.

MoDOT needs your help to ensure good, safe roads. If you know of a spot that a pothole repair, report it.

Call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636)

Report a Road Concern online form: modot.org

Mobile friendly form at modot.org/roadconcern