Watch: The University of Missouri Board of Curators discuss budget concerns and Fall semester

ST. LOUIS – The University of Missouri Board of Curators are holding a special meeting this afternoon to discuss several issues facing the four-school system during the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX2 previously reported the University of Missouri – Columbia laid off 49 employees because of its budget shortfall. Some staff and faculty also took a pay cuts.

The budget pressures the school faces includes a $17 million dollar withholding of funding from the state, significant refunds to students for residential and activity costs during the current budget year and proposed cuts by the state for the next fiscal year.

Today’s agenda includes the following:

1. eLearning Update

2. Fall Semester Planning and Enrollment Outlook

3. NextGen Update

4. Good and Welfare of the Board

FOX2’s Mike Colombo will be monitoring the meeting and will bring you more starting tonight on FOX2 News at 5.