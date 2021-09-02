Watch Thursday’s Brewers-Giants YouTube game here

The Milwaukee Brewers continue a September series in San Francisco Thursday afternoon that could be a prelude to a postseason matchup against the Giants.

First pitch is 3:45pm ET from Oracle Park in a game that will be broadcast exclusively on Major League Baseball’s YouTube channel. The presentation is unrelated to YouTube TV and does not require a YouTube TV subscription for access.

Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.61 ERA) gets the start for the visiting Brewers, who lead the NL Central by 10.5 games entering play Thursday. Logan Webb (8-3, 2.65) counters for the Giants, who are now in second place, a half-game back of the Dodgers

