Watch Thursday’s Cardinals-Brewers YouTube game here

The St. Louis Cardinals Milwaukee Brewers are seeing a lot of each other over the final two weeks of the regular season. The clubs wrap up a four game series Thursday afternoon with a 2:10 PM ET start in Milwaukee before taking a weekend break and hooking back up on Tuesday for a three-game set at Busch Stadium.

Thursday’s game is being broadcast exclusively on YouTube, as Major League Baseball’s Game of the Week on the platform. The game broadcast is unrelated to YouTube TV, and no subscription is required.

Adam Wainwright (16-7, 2.89 ERA) gets the start for the Cardinals. The veteran right-hander who has pitched himself into the NL Cy Young Award conversation will be opposed by Milwaukee’s Adrian Houser (9-6, 3.43). The Brewers will be trying to avoid a four-game sweep by the Cardinals, who blasted Milwaukee 10-2 Wednesday night. The Brewers’ Magic Number to clinch the National League Central has been stuck at 3 since a win on Saturday over the Cubs, while the Cardinals’ Magic Number to clinch a playoff spot is now down to 7.